Kenneth Griffin, billionaire and founder of Citadel has broken a new real estate record with his recent purchase. The 50-year-old CEO purchased a penthouse in NYC for a whopping $238 million – making it the most expensive home in the United States. The lavish apartment building overlooks Central Park South and measures roughly 24,000 square feet. It has been reported that Ken purchased the space raw, and will have to spend more money on finishing, designing and furnishing the space.

Billionaire Ken Griffin purchased the most-expensive home in the United States Photo:Getty Images

Real estate hunting is nothing new to Ken. The billionaire has recently purchased a series of other properties around the world. At the beginning of this month, Ken spent $122 million dollars (95 million pounds) on a 200-year-old mansion overlooking London’s St. James Park. Ken isn’t far from royalty. The park is about a half of a mile from Buckingham Palace. The building, that is 20,000 square feet, includes a gym, pool and an extension underground.

Over the last couple of years, the businessman spent $30 million for two floors inside of the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Chicago. Ken also purchased a Miami Beach penthouse for $60 Million. This isn’t the first time Ken has set a record with the purchase of a home. In 2017, he broke the record for the most-expensive home in Chicago, after paying $58.75 million dollars for a penthouse on the top of the Gold Coast’s No. 9 Walton apartment.

The penthouse located at 220 Central Park South in NYC was purchased for $238 million Photo: Getty Images

Money isn’t a thing for the Florida native, who founded Citadel in 1990. The company is now a global empire that manages hedge funds and markets. According to Bloomberg, Ken has a $9.6 billion fortune and is one of the world’s 500 wealthiest people.