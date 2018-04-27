Closet designer to the stars Lisa Adams, founder of L.A. Closet Design – whose clients include Reese Witherspoon, Christina Aguilera and Khloe Kardashian – reveals that the latest trend celebrities love is transforming closets from a place to store clothes into a whole new living space for the home. "For women, I think they want to hang out with their girlfriends in there, they want to have a drink in there – the name 'closet' has become 'dressing room'," says Lisa. "It has become spaces where you are actually hanging out... you want to show off your closet."

Watch below for Lisa's inside secrets to Hollywood's most luxurious walk-in wardrobes and tips for how you can create your own A-list dressing room at home.