Jennifer Lopez had a piece of her heart with her during the HOLA! USA cover shoot. The 48-year-old was joined by her nine-year-old daughter Emme, who wanted to get in on the action and be included in some photos. While her brother Max was inside their Hamptons home, Emme couldn't wait to pick out her outfit and strike a pose.

After the shoot, the Ni Tu Ni Yo singer’s little girl jumped into her mommy’s arms and held onto her as they looked at the footage. Jennifer took to her Instagram to share the proud moment writing: “#HOLA magazine!!! Look at me and Emme in @usahola #HOLA magazine!! #coconut #lovehermadly #shesanatural #shegotitfromhermomma .."