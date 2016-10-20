Tom Brady might not eat dairy products or drink coffee, but he does eat candy — or at least during Halloween time! The New England Patriots quarterback, who is known for having a strict diet both at home and on vacation, shared a video of himself indulging in his children's candy. Attached to the clip, the dad of John, Benjamin and Vivian wrote, “Every Halloween, I go to my "special place” when I break into the kids' UnReal Candy.”

Photo: Instagram/@gisele

In the epic video posted to Facebook, Gisele Bündchen’s husband slowly munches on a piece of candy, while five-star reviews from the football player like “Less sugar? Oh yeah, baby” flash on screen.

While it’s surprising to see Tom snacking on candy given his healthy lifestyle, it turns out that the 39-year-old athlete’s Halloween treat is not your typical bar of chocolate. UnReal Candy, whose mission is to “unjunk the world,” uses organic, non-GMO ingredients with less sugar. Guess that means even national candy holidays aren't cheat days in the Brady household.

