Call it a ginger perk! Prince Harry has a new restaurant to check out the next time he visits Wales, which offers a "ginger discount" to “genuine” red-headed patrons like himself.

The establishment appropriately named Ginger’s Grill offers red haired customers 20 percent off their meal. The restaurant’s owner, Mark Linaker, who describes himself as a “former ginger,” introduced the discount because he believes that “gingers deserve a break.”

"As one of my friends said to me, gingers have been getting stick for a long time now so it is time they got something back,” he told Wales Online.

Mark added, “ I am a former ginger myself before I started losing my hair and decided to shave it all off, so I know what it is like to be a ginger .”

On the ginger-friendly restaurant's menu are gourmet burgers, ribs, peri peri chicken, fried chicken and milkshakes. Despite delays, the eatery is expected to open in a month. Mark said, “It will be happy days for gingers in the area and also ginger tourists who I hope will flock to Prestatyn.”

The 31-year-old royal also has that ginger pride. During his visit last year to New Zealand, he stopped to chat with a red-headed boy and shared, " Gingers rule. Don't ever let anyone hassle you about it, and hang that sign up above your bed."