As Jessica Biel is preparing to open her new Los Angeles restaurant, Au Fudge, Lea Michele has given the food her seal of approval. The Glee star stopped by the eatery on Melrose Avenue to sample some of the organic and tasty treats.

"Thank you so much chef James King for an amazing food tasting today at @aufudge Congrats to my girl @esteestanley this place will be major!!!" The actress wrote on her Instagram page, referring to her stylist Estee, who is the co-founder of the restaurant alongside Jessica.

Lea Michele stopped by the restaurant for a taster session Photo: Instagram/@leamichele

After months of planning and designing, Justin Timberlake's wife has been sorting out the final details before the opening of the new eatery. Since giving birth to her son Silas 10 months ago, the actress revealed that she noticed the lack of children-friendly restaurants in the L.A. area.

This revelation drove the Accidental Love star to create a restaurant that accommodates all ages. "We wanted to create a place where you bring your kids or your girlfriend," she explained to People in September. "It's for the adults. But you have to do something for the kids so they can be happy and have fun, so we can be happy and have fun."

Jessica Biel has opened a child-friendly restaurant in Los Angeles. Photo: Getty Images

Business partner Joey Gonzalez - also the CEO of Barry’s Bootcamp - has spilled some more details on the project on Instagram, calling it "a community clubhouse adults and children alike will enjoy."

Among the kid-friendly features he mentioned were playrooms and on-site au pairs, as well as indoor and outdoor dining and a marketplace. The eatery offers a range of organic and delicious items, which vary from colorful and tasty pastries to their healthy salad choices. “It’s not kiddie food,” Jessica told People. “Your options are not just mac and cheese and chicken fingers. We want to create stuff that your family wants to eat together.”

View from above of a lovely meal! Cant wait to dine with all of you peeps! #AuFudge #kidsandadults #comingsoon picture from cannellevanille.com A photo posted by @aufudge on Dec 9, 2015 at 2:43pm PST

On Tuesday evening, a number of famous faces came out to show their support to Jessica and co. at a private event held at the restaurant. Fellow celebrity mom Ali Larter, who has two children with husband Hayes MacArthur, her close friend Amy Smart and mom-of-three Ali Landry were all in attendance.