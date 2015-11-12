Khloé Kardashian has given fans a look inside her amazingly coordinated closets. Now, the 31-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up her fully stocked refrigerator, via her personalized app.

"So there is a method to the madness when it comes to placing everything in your refrigerator," Khloé shared in the sneak peak video called "KHLO-C-D" on her Twitter account. "The top shelf is normally used for drinks and the door."

Khloé Kardashian takes fans inside her fridge Photo: Getty Images

Khloé just released her new book "Strong Looks Better Naked" in which she dishes advice and lifestyle tips, stories of her relationships, weight loss journey, self-image and family. The reality TV star also reveled that she lost 35 lbs by making healthy lifestyle changes and working out with personal trainer Gunner Peterson.

Photo: Khloé Kardashian App



Inside Khloé's fridge is a jug of fresh water flavored naturally with slices of limes, a vegetable box bursting with fresh fruit and vegetables including broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and tomatoes. The star also keeps prepared food containers with fruits such as blueberries on hand to help make snacking healthier easier.

It's not all healthy superfoods and veggies for Khloé though, her fridge also contains several soft drinks, which she stocks especially for her nieces and nephews. The reality TV star also has nine sticks of butter, three different containers of cream cheese and mayonnaise as well as several types of brown bread.

Photo: Klhoé Kardashian App

Although she has a fridge full of healthy alternatives, Khloé admits she is still anti-dieting. "I want to say about food, it's this: Don't diet," she writes in "Strong Looks Better Naked." "When you diet, you are basically setting yourself up for failure. I mean, the word 'die' is in there! You're not allowing yourself to enjoy the food you love, and it will only make you want it that much more. Make smart lifestyle changes, one baby step at a time."

She continued: "I was a mindless eater. I ate for comfort. I also ate out of boredom and habit. I ate when I was unhappy (which I’m sure many of you can relate to). I even ate chips because I love the crunchy sound they make. And I didn’t give much thought to what I was eating, or what I was putting inside my body, except hummus, of course, which is one of my weaknesses."

Fans will have a closer look inside Khloé's home and fridge this Sunday when the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres on E! at 9 p.m.