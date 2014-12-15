There are certain gifts everyone just loves: cashmere, expensive candles, neck massages, and beauty sets. As much as folks appreciate the practical, they adore the idea of someone splurging on them for something that helps them feel a bit more glamorous. And isn't that what the holidays are all about?

Show your loved ones that while they certainly don't need beauty products (they're beautiful as they are!), a little touch-up for their bathroom counter or handbag certainly doesn't hurt.

The jetsetter

Your suitcase just got some style competition: the Amika Blo + Go floral set, complete with blowdryer, shampoo, conditioner and more essentials, makes hair issues a thing of the past. The only problem? It's so chic that you might actually want to keep it for yourself.

Amika Blow On The Go Set, $142, Birchbox. com

The royal fan

If she's addicted to her royal family news — and all things British (join the club!), we have just the scents to transport her to her own Downton Abbey. Penhaligon's is the choice for Brits who "appreciate the finest things and deserve the very best," and it's no wonder they boast Princess Diana's favorite perfume. Keep your lady happy with a sophisticated fragrance collection sampling the luxury brand's finest.

Ladies Collection, £35 ($55), Penhaligons.com

The skincare guru

Taking proper care of your precious skin requires the outmost in technology — and all things cute. Clarisonic combines both with their limited-edition Mia 3, perfectly adorned in a lips and lashes pattern that will make scrubbing off a night's makeup all the sweeter.

Mia 3 Makeup Removal Expert, $199, Nordstrom

The sweet tooth

All that talk of eggnog, candy canes and gold Hanukkah coins certainly makes us hungry. While we need to keep our treats in check (we do have a slinky sequin dress to fit into come New Year's Eve), we can have our cake and eat it too with the help of Laura Mercier's decadent body creams. Flavors include almond coconut milk, crème brûlée, fresh fig, sweet pistachio and more. Calories not included.

La Petite Pâtisserie Soufflè Body Crème Collection, $58, LauraMercier.com

The homebody

Help turn your loved ones' cave of Hulu movie marathons into an oasis of calm. Diptyque's latest holiday offering features three festive winter scents: woody pine needles infused with resin; cinnamon, nutmeg and candied plums; and smoky woods with roasted chestnuts. Why would you ever leave the house with these around?

Holiday Coffret, $98, Diptyqueparis.com

The diva

Award season is ahead us, and shouldn't we all be prepared with some solid red lipstick? Who cares if we're not invited to the red carpet — we can pretend we are with Lipstick Queen's coveted trio of bold crimson shades in varying degrees of movie star: creamy bright matte, subtle sheer, and metallic red.

Red Carpet Edit, $55, Lipstickqueen.com

The girly girl

Does she love sugar plum fairies and all things magical? Clinique indulges our inner child with a new collection inspired by The Nutcracker. This ballet beautiful set has all the classics: a sparklingly pretty eyeshadow and blush compact, baby pink and violet chubby lip sticks, and even some shimmering fairy dust.

The Nutcracker Collection, $17-$36, Clinique.com

The designer lover

When it comes to cool meets chic, no one does it quite like designer Cynthia Rowley. She's made everything from street wear to wetsuits look all too casually effortless, and now she's extended her talents to the beauty cabinet. Her latest set includes 10 shadows, 1 eyeshadow brush, 1 eyeliner and 1,001 ways to up your eye primping game.

The Game Face Eyeshadow Palette, $40, Birchbox

The body beautiful

Ever wonder how the Victoria's Secret Angels get flawless, perfect skin all over their bodies even in the harsh winter months? Well here's the answer: Colbert MD's Illumino Body Oil. Virtually all the Angels visit dermatologist-to-the-stars Doctor Colbert, who formulated this dreamy ointment that soothes, softens and provides a distinct glow after you massage it into damp skin.

Illumino Body Oil, $100 Colbertmd.com