Still pondering unique presents for your loved ones this holiday season? Giving a gift that’s stylish, cool and above all, personal, doesn’t have to be hard. Consider each recipient’s interest, aesthetic and well-earned moniker before buying them a holiday present they won’t soon forget.

The Stylish Techie

Blogging, pinning and social media are second nature to this fashion-obsessed tech fan.

CFDA Portable Power Bank, $25 each





The Book Worm

For the book lover who may also be building a very stylish library, consider this minimalist chic set.

Juniper Books Literary Classics Set, $260 per set





The Couch Potato

Because lazy Sundays should still look really good.

Crane and Canopy Throw, $85





The Fab Foodie

Designer-wrapped artisanal chocolate is sure to impress even the most seasoned gourmand.

Compartes x Kelly Wearstler Bijou Dark Chocolate Sugar Crystals, $13





The Refined Hipster

With this guy, it’s all about the details. Stock him up with a few of the coolest and most unexpected accessories out there.

Daneson Scotch Flavored Toothpicks, $9; Izola Fine and Dandy Brass Comb, $30





The Precious Gem

More practical than a tiara and arguably just as pretty — these vivid gemstones will mesmerize any jewelry lover.

Irene Neuwirth Rose Cut Chrysoprase Ring, $1,170 each





The Well-Dressed Tot

Not just any baby shoe will do for this kid (and possible Instagram star). Keep them hip in a chic luxury sneaker that’s sure to impress on the street or playground.

Buscemi Baby Shoe, $225





The Homebody

Part gorgeous glass globe, part practical place to stow trinkets, these sleek boxes are perfect for the interior design buff.

Jonathan Adler Globo Boxes, Small - $198, Medium - $298, Large - $398









— Melissa Magsaysay