Jake Gyllenhaal is making some big changes just in time for the new year. After nearly 10 years, the Nightcrawler actor sold his cozy abode in the Hollywood Hills for a reported $3,262,500.

His three-bedroom home — modest by celebrity standards — sits atop a hill with sweeping views of Los Angeles. The two acre plot provides lots of secluded yard space and a crystal blue swimming pool.

Jake's former residence was built in 1948 and, though updated, still maintains much of the historic ranch charm. From skylights and exposed beams in the living room to high-end stainless steel appliances in the spacious kitchen, the 33-year-old actor's home is a gem tucked away in the Hollywood Hills.

Despite picking up his roots (Jake bought the home in 2005 for $2.8 million), the actor has made no inclination as to where his next move will be.

