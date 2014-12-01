Give your holiday host or hostess the royal treatment they deserve this year and arm yourself with a thoughtful gift befitting of a modern monarch. This stately suite of gift ideas has something for every style and budget, and will be sure to secure you an invitation back another (k)night.

Tartan Tasters

Not just for the hunting lodge, this versatile check set will convince your host that the best plaid plans of the holiday season included inviting you to dinner. Buffalo Check Mini Appetizer Plate Set, $54, CWonder.com

Duke of Pearl

Some people like to say, “You can never be too rich, too thin, or have too many serving trays.” Those people probably need a priority adjustment… but notwithstanding, this elegant tray will fit in both traditional and modern high society homes, simultaneously serving cocktails — and your social-climbing agenda. Bone Tray $275, Horchow, NeimanMarcus.com

Velvet-Queen Rabbits

For your queen of hearts hostess, these sleepy slippers will allow her to comfortably host without her threatening to dislodge anyone’s head. Marc by Marc Jacobs Slippers, $168, Yoox.com

Storm The Pastille

These vibrant macaron-hued boxed soaps will tickle your host pink — or orange — or blue. And at $20 a set, you can afford to stash a few boxes in your closet for next time you drop by the castle unannounced. NeimanMarcus.com, Lafco Pastille Boxed Guest Soaps, $20





Valet; Hold the Drama, and Everything Else

As Downton Abbey fans know very well, being a valet can become quite dramatic. This double-duty valet is up to the task with its sleek design and covetable limited edition issue. Stripe Valet Tray by M&U Co., $88, OfAKind.com

Blue-Blooded

You know the distinction between blue-blooded and cold-blooded — now prove it. Your hostess will appreciate this kitschy kitchen accessory as much as your astute sense of humor. Cotton Tea Towel Set of 3, Fish On Vintage Bicycle, $30, etsy.com/shop/HeapsHandworks

Special Delivery

A good cake carrier — much like a good guest — is hard to come by these days. In fact, most decent ones (carriers, that is) are actually vintage. Prove to be the double exception to the rule when you walk in with this flowery and functional piece. Distinguish yourself even further by including your own confection. Flower Market Cake Carrier, $160, Mackenzie-Childs.com

Let Them Eat Babka

Crowned the "best babka in New York," this crowd-pleasing dessert is no longer for the peasants. Available in a luxurious 6-pack, Breads Bakery offers overnight shipping nationwide. With this as a dessert contender for your host, humble pies need not apply. BreadsBakery.com, Fresh Babka 6 Pack, $79





— Merisa Vinick



