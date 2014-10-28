Between a busy schedule of performing with Tony Bennett and dating Chicago Fire hunk Taylor Kinney, Lady Gaga found time to make a $22.5 million estate on the California coast home.

The luxurious property was previously owned by Dan Romaneli, who founded the consumer goods division at Warner Brothers that has created iconic Batman toys.

Click on the photo below to see inside Lady Gaga's stunning new home:

The sprawling estate covers six acres of land and a host of entertaining amenities including a full-service kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and beautiful granite countertops and a 1960s-style bowling alley.

The outside of the home is just as beautiful as the inside, landscaped with impressive greenery with unobstructed views of Malibu's Zuma beach. The outdoor space boasts a swimming pool and bocce ball court.





The singer's new home has plenty of space to relax and unwind

The interior is designed in a French Country aesthetic, with lots of warm neutral tones from the weathered wood paneling to the iron candle-holder chandeliers, giving it a homey feel.

In addition to the beautifully designed open-concept spaces, the home also has some secrets. Behind a "secret door" in the living room is an 800-bottle wine cellar, two-lane bowling alley, and home theater.

The open-concept layout includes a gourmet kitchen outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances