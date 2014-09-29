After a summer "On the Run," it looks like Beyoncé and Jay Z are on the move.

The couple has reportedly enjoyed two visits to a cliffside, 23,000-square-foot estate in Beverly Hills this summer, leaving many to wonder if their temporary Los Angeles living arrangement is about to get a bit more permanent.

The lifestyles of this rich and famous couple is such that no ordinary home will do - and this is no average abode, as the $85-million property boasts a candy room, a 16-car garage, a wine cellar, 8 bedrooms, 15 bathroomsand an infinity pool.

What's more, there's a gigantic walk-in closet for all of Beyoncé's sartorial statement pieces, a 24-seat home theatre for movie nights with Blue Ivy and majestic views at every turn.

The A-list power couple has dodged divorce rumours all summer while occupying an equally spectacular Los Angeles rental that cost $200,000 a month.