View 10 pics | Health and Beauty

Meghan Markle’s 10 best hairstyles

...
Meghan Markle’s 10 best hairstyles
You're reading

Meghan Markle’s 10 best hairstyles

1/10
Khloé Kardashian shows off dramatic new haircut with inspiring message
Next

Khloé Kardashian shows off dramatic new haircut with inspiring message
Meghan Markle chignon
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle chignon

One look at Meghan Markle’s long, brunette strands and you think, "gorgeous hair." There’s no question the Duchess of Sussex was blessed with luscious locks full of volume and shine that almost anyone would kill for. It looks soft and silky and just plain perfect.

Based upon her recent hair choices, it’s been noted that her signature hairstyle is the ever-so-chic messy bun. Nonetheless, there exists more than one iteration of her go-to ‘do – and let’s not forget about all the times she’s worn her hair down making us want to invest in some kind of expensive keratin treatment. From soft waves, to sleek and straight, to a slick ponytail, scroll through to see the mom-to-be’s many bun hairstyles and other dazzling looks!

 

Signature Messy Bun 

There's no question this is the Duchess of Sussex's signature hairstyle. We love this one in particular. She appears chic and elegant yet the loose hair framing her face make it look effortless.

Meghan Markle curls
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle curls

Old Hollywood Glam

Here, the former actress channels her former Hollywood days as she stuns with soft curls giving a hint of old Hollywood glam. Based on the type of waves it appears she used trusty ol' curlers. 

Meghan Markle high bun
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle high bun

Fiji 

Meghan wore this hairstyle during her first visit to Fiji. It's highly similar to her go-to messy bun, but if you look closely you'll notice Prince Harry's wife updated her signature hairstyle with a French twist. The local flowers are the perfect accessory to match her striking outfit.

MORE: Top 7 looks we could see Meghan Markle wearing from NYFW

Meghan Markle side part
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle side part

Side Part

With a dose of bounce and and a splash of volume, Meghan looks ultra sophisticated with her hair parted to the side. 

Meghan Markle low bun hairstyle
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle low bun hairstyle

Chic Ballerina bun

This rendition of the bun echoes her love for the elegant hairstyle. Here her hair appears neat and completely fuss-free. Simply beautiful! 

Meghan Markle Natural Straight
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle Natural Straight

Natural

The 37-year-old royal's hair is not naturally straight, but there's nothing a trusty blowout can't do to make it appear that way. Here her hair looks straightened, yet totally natural. 

MORE: Every time Meghan Markle rocked a bold lip

Meghan Markle soft waves
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle soft waves

Waves and texture

Likely one of the Duchess' most popular hairstyles is center-parted soft waves. However, here we see she has an extra dose of texture thanks to the long layers. 

Meghan Markle ponytail
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle ponytail

Classic Ponytail 

Meghan's take on the classic ponytail is completely slicked back and sits just high enough. 

Meghan Markle puff bun
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle puff bun

Side-Part Bouffant

Another iteration of her bun is the slick, side-parted bouffant which is perfect for a special evening or in her case, a gala. 

MORE: Meghan Markle's past NYFW looks – before she was a Duchess

Meghan Markle straight hair
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle straight hair

Sleek & Straight

Meghan doesn't often wear her hair super straight, but from time to time she'll turn heads with glossy, flat-ironed strands.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries