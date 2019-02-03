View 8 pics | Fashion

...
New York Fashion Week kicks off on Monday, February 4, and while fashionistas are getting ready to put on their best (and most street style worthy garbs) for fashion month, we’re taking a trip back in time to talk about Meghan Markle’s past NYFW looks. Prior to becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry’s wife appeared at the Tory Burch, Wes Gordon and Herve Leger shows among others. She looked like a fashion girl herself in everything from cute cut-out dresses to rather chic two-piece ensembles. Scroll through for a look at Meghan’s NYFW style from seasons past.

 

All-Black

Back in the day Meghan showed up to the Tory Burch Spring ‘14 show wearing a sleek, all-black ensemble. The brunette beauty’s look consisted of black skinny trousers, a long-sleeve studded shirt and classic heels. Beauty-wise, Meghan stayed away from her go-to nude shades and instead opted with a bright pink lip!

Classic black and white

The Duchess of Sussex showed a little midriff section as she appeared backstage and at the front row of the Peter Som Spring 2015 show. Meghan teamed a tea-length, black pleated skirt with a striped, black and white top and tan pointed pumps.

Fur-ever Chic

The mom-to-be attended the Wes Gordon Fall 2015 show wearing a chic get-up that featured a light blue skirt with a high slit and a cream-colored fur coat. Meghan accessorized her retro-glam look with a white clutch and light gray heels.

Flower Power 

Prince Harry’s wife made it to the Tracy Reese Spring ‘14 show in a floral bodycon dress. The curve-hugging number carries a similar silhouette to the dresses we see her in today. However, at the time Meghan paired the colorful frock with sky-high stilettos and an ultra-sleek hairstyle. Wowza!

Simply Stunning

Meghan sat front row at the Herve Leger by Max Azria show while she stunned in a head-to-toe black look – including an A-line skirt, mini crop top and strappy sandals.

Chic and classy

The 37-year-old royal rocked a black midi dress to the Misha Nonoo Fall 2015 show that not only exuded elegance but also gave us a glimpse at her toned abdominals. Meghan gave her polished look a touch of edginess with a pair of pointy, ankle-wrapped flats and a top-handle mini croc bag.

Gilded deets

The former Suits star looked pretty in a green suede dress that offered a ruffled hem and cinched waist thanks to a built-in belt detail. The brunette beauty complemented her dress’ gold details with matching heels and earrings.

Fashion Girl

Backstage at Herve Leger by Max Azria, Meghan turned heads in a revealing white mini-dress and did as fashion girls do with a jacket over her shoulders. The royal fashionista finished off her look with textured heels and kept glam with a messy-chic ‘do and smokey eye makeup.

