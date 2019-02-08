Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and our everyday inspiration and style muse, has quickly become a royal style icon. From her $150,000 wardrobe during her first royal tour to her effortlessly chic maternity style, the expecting mother knows how to strut her stuff regardless of where she goes and what outfit she wears.

Before her dreamy, fairytale wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan was an ordinary Hollywood starlet that loved to play the fashion game, rocking the boat with her sometimes daring, other times under-stated, style. Whether she dressed professionally for press junkets or wore dazzling red carpet-approved gowns, we have serious heart-eyes for the stately Duchess. And her go-to for a bold look?

Always, always daring lips!

Watch and relive the glory of Meghan's Hollywood days when a simple hot pink shade gave her the transformative power of a true fashion icon.