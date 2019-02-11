View 7 pics | Fashion

Top 7 looks we could see Meghan Markle wearing from NYFW

Top 7 looks we could see Meghan Markle wearing from NYFW
Top 7 looks we could see Meghan Markle wearing from NYFW

John Elliott
New York Fashion Week is officially in full swing! And like previous years, 2019 has shown up and unleashed its fab force by presenting the world with the absolute best looks of the season.

There were the usual eccentric runway getups (hey, Jeremy Scott!) as well as the understated, but classic ensembles (hey, Ryan Roche!) that made their way to New York City.  Even Meghan Markle's favorite designer, Nonie, presented her chic line that perfectly fits the royal's current wardrobe.

In lieu of this, we've compiled seven gorgeous runway looks that we could totally see the Duchess of Sussex pulling off this season, from everyday wear to red carpet-approved gowns.

Scroll to see all the looks and perhaps to get some closet inspo of your own. Enjoy!

 

John Elliott

One of Meghan's go-to choices? An oversized coat paired with a monochromatic dress. This John Elliot-designed piece would (obvi) be the perfect addition to her wardrobe.  

Self Portrait

Self Portrait

Prince Harry's wife is also a huge fan of collared dresses (something that her and Kylie Jenner have in common). So this Self Portrait design is perfect for British and American royalty. 

Brandon Maxwell

Brandon Maxwell

During a state dinner in Fiji, the Duchess of Sussex wore a blue caped Safiyaa dress. We think this silky cream dress by Brandon Maxwell would be in Meghan's shopping list.

Nonie

Nonie

It's no secret that Meghan is obsessed with Canadian designer, Nonie. And who wouldn't be? The oversized trench coats paired with earth-toned blouses and skirts are Meghan's favorite combo, especially when they combine for a color block effect.  

Tom Ford

Tom Ford

Besides a few over-the-top outfits (fur hats, anyone?), Tom Ford also debuted several dresses that are simple and sleek. And it's honestly the stuff of royal dreams. 

carolina-herrera

Carolina Herrera

This Carolina Herrera dress is light, patterned and begging to be worn by Meghan this spring.

Prabal Gurung

Prabal Gurung

We're thinking this Prabal Gurung design is dramatic, elegant and just the gown for a former Hollywood star. We're also thinking Meghan should definitely wear this gorgeous gown after she delivers her royal baby.

