From early 2000s to today: Thalia’s best hairstyles throughout the years

Long, luscious locks are what immediately comes to mind when thinking of Thalía’s silky tresses. The Mexican beauty will soon be launching her new line of haircare beauty products. This comes as no surprise seeing as she's got gorgeous strands and flawless hairstyles. Although Thalía is known for her signature tousled waves, the 47-year-old artist continues to surprise us with a new and unpredictable hairstyle from time to time. Or better yet, she’ll step out with an updated iteration of her go-to soft waves.
From chocolate brown curls to caramel highlights and ashy blonde waves, we’ve taken a stroll down memory lane to highlight some of her best hairstyles throughout the years. Scroll through to see all her stunning looks!
Tousled Ponytail
Thalía wore a tousled center-parted ponytail and face framing bangs to the Latin Grammy Awards last November. The relaxed yet glamorous hairstyle was perfect for the special evening.