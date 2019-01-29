View 12 pics | Health and Beauty

From early 2000s to today: Thalia's best hairstyles throughout the years

From early 2000s to today: Thalia’s best hairstyles throughout the years
From early 2000s to today: Thalia’s best hairstyles throughout the years

Thalía unveils her new venture: beauty entrepreneur
Thalía unveils her new venture: beauty entrepreneur
© Getty Images

Long, luscious locks are what immediately comes to mind when thinking of Thalía’s silky tresses. The Mexican beauty will soon be launching her new line of haircare beauty products. This comes as no surprise seeing as she's got gorgeous strands and flawless hairstyles. Although Thalía is known for her signature tousled waves, the 47-year-old artist continues to surprise us with a new and unpredictable hairstyle from time to time. Or better yet, she’ll step out with an updated iteration of her go-to soft waves.

 

From chocolate brown curls to caramel highlights and ashy blonde waves, we’ve taken a stroll down memory lane to highlight some of her best hairstyles throughout the years. Scroll through to see all her stunning looks!

 

Tousled Ponytail

Thalía wore a tousled center-parted ponytail and face framing bangs to the Latin Grammy Awards last November. The relaxed yet glamorous hairstyle was perfect for the special evening.

© Getty Images

Blunt Bangs

The Mexican beauty stepped out with long blunt bangs, however her gorgeous tousled waves remained perfect as always. The chocolate brown hue appears lovely on her. 

© Getty Images

Blonde n’ wavy

The beauty entrepreneur was a blonde bombshell in the early 2000s. Thalía stepped out with a popular hairstyle from the era with a center part and soft curls. 

© Getty Images

Sleek and Straight

The Valiente singer opted for a silky straight hairstyle where the shine level was way over 100.

© Getty Images

Princess Strands 

Thalia’s luxurious tresses appear extra long and princess-like at the Latin Grammy Awards.

© Getty Images

Copper Lowlights

This iteration of Thalía’s signature tousled waves features long bangs and a blende between blonde and copper lowlights. Simply beautiful!

© Getty Images

Beachy Curls

The mom-of-two appeared radiant with a full head of espresso-colored curls.

© Getty Images

Volume’s Up

The singer made a glitzy red carpet appearance where her reddish-brown strands stood out with an abundance of body and volume.

© Getty Images

Caramel Color

This silky caramel shade looks beautiful on Thalía. Not to mention her flawless hair appears to be #hairgoals thanks to her silky blowout. 

© Getty Images

Mermaid Waves

There’s no doubt Thalía’s hair is the definition of mermaid hair and these luscious waves prove it.

© Getty Images

Blonde Side

The singer-actress switched up her chocolate-y strands for an ashy blonde. 

© Getty Images

Curly Q

The Lento singer opted for a curly style involving bangs that's further away from her signature wavy strands.

