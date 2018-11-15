Over the years of her illustrious career, Thalía has woven a certain expectation from fans when it comes to her red carpet appearances. The Queen of Latin Pop certainly lived up to her self-appointed fashion standards as she graced the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, November 15, in several stunning ensembles. Heads turned from the moment the 47-year-old superstar arrived, her sleek stilettos piercing the red carpet as they effortlessly complemented her jaw-dropping first look.

Photo: Getty Images

Thalía put her own spin on two of the Fall's biggest trends!

Thalía's arrival dress was a dreamy concoction by Labourjoisie. Underneath, the Lento songstress wore a black and gold Swarovski crystal bodysuit, embellished with oversized velvet ribbon. The bottom layer shimmered from under the transparent material, studded with jewels, gold accents and pearls. The thinly-thread top was bunched on her shoulders, cinched at the waist and wafted down to the floor with a dramatic note.

Photo: Getty Images

As striking as the design was, the songstress' accessories also vied for attention. The mom-of-two completed her dark look with a pair of dazzling geometric earrings and bracelet, in addition to a sleek clutch. Of course, that was just look number one! Somehow, Thalía's managed to outdo herself with a spellbinding second look. Sprawling across the floor, the silver dress glowed in a red hue as the singer posed backstage at the major event.

The No Me Acuerdo singer's second look was off-the-shoulder with ruffled sleeves. Remaining true to form, Thalía's dress featured a breathtaking slit which put her stellar legs on display. While she only wore two looks for the ceremony, she proved that she is ready and on trend for any occassion.