The four factors that may be hindering your weight loss journey

Keto, paleo, vegan, carb-free, gluten free - have you tried them all and still not lost a single pound? We always see stars like Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria and Shakira flaunting post-baby bodies, or #killin’ it in the gym, but research shows that those ‘perfect’ bodies go beyond what you eat and how often you work out.

While food and exercise directly affect weight and overall well-being, there are many more reasons behind what’s causing you to lose or gain weight. Sleep, medicine, stress and many other factors may be the reason why the number on the scale seems to creep up on you when you least expect it. Check out the video to learn about the four things that may be affecting your wellness without you even realizing it and the steps you can take to reach your ultimate goal.

Calorie counting tools or wearable watches help track your steps, monitor your heart rate and provide an overall good analysis of how active or sedimentary your lifestyle is, but as any nutritionist or fitness expert will tell you, there is more than what meets the eye. The hours of sleep you are getting, the amount of water you are drinking per day, medicine and/or stress levels are all big factors in the way your body functions. It is important to keep those in mind while finding the perfect balance between your workout routine and food intake.

Implementing these tips and being aware of the factors can help you regain control of your weight and improve your well-being. Eating and exercise habits will not only impact the number on the scale and shed the undesired inches off your waist, legs and chest, but it will also help you feel better so that you may embrace your true, unedited self.