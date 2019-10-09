Miley Cyrus stays positive after being hospitalized

Just one day after sharing she was suffering from tonsillitis, Miley Cyrus took to social media to ask her fans to send her good vibes. On Tuesday, October 7, the 26-year-old posted a series of photos on her stories after being admitted into a local hospital. With a selfie where she’s lying on a hospital bed, the singer-songwriter asked her fans to send her all the good vibes and explained how she’s trying to get better ahead of Gorillapalooza, a charity event hosted by Ellen Degeneres’ The Ellen Fund.

Miley took to social media to share a snap from the hospital

“Trying to heal as quick as I can make it to Gorillapalooza w @theellenshow @portiaderossi @brunomars this weekend!,” she wrote. “Send gooooood vibes my way! Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of badass and help me kick this shit to the curb where it belongs! We got gorillas to save!”

Miley thanked her mom, Tish Cyrus, for doing her hair

With each pictured that followed, Miley appeared to be more optimistic. Next, she posted a mirror selfie in which her mother, Tish Cyrus is standing behind her doing her hair. The Mother’s Daughter singer wrote, “How you present yourself can determine how you feel!” she continued, “Thank you mama for helpin this little sickyyy look a little bit better by brushin my hair for me @tishcyrus mommy’s are the best!”

The former Hannah Montana star even went on to redesign her hospital gown by turning it into a sleeveless, halter top kind of look. “Redesigned my hospital gown,” she added in a second mirror selfie. “kinda @ysl @courtneylove / @skyferreira vibes #punkrockbabydollhalter #werkwithwhatyagot #itscalledfashion #getintoit #youcantbuystyle #DIY”

The songstress redesigned her hospital gown

The Party in the USA songstress followed up with a snap where she’s seen showered with love from her friends. Miley appears smiling on her bed covered with rose petals. “I [heart emoji] MY MAIN GAYS!” she captioned, tagging designer Bradley Kenneth and photographer Vijat M.

Hope she gets well soon!