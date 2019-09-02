Check out Pat McGrath, Lunar Beauty and over $500 worth of must-have cosmetics

Calling all makeup junkies! Who’s ready for a HUGE unboxing moment? Welcome to our first episode of HOLA! USA: Beauty Unboxing! We’ll be swatching, sharing celebrity makeup artist tips, dishing our personal beauty secrets and so much more during these unboxing sessions! Get to know both Beauty Directors Mariana Cornejo and Ashley Jimenez as they take you on a magical makeup journey this time. Be sure to tune-in each week as there will be skincare insights, wellness must-haves, hair-story hero products and more within their editor lifestyles.

One of the best parts of being a beauty expert is having the opportunity to get exclusive insight and first-hand feels on the latest and chicest makeup on the market. We’re letting you in on our favorite must-have makeup buys which are worth over $500! Whether you're looking to upgrade your foundation with a full-coverage feel or are in search for a must-have collectible item, this video is a must-watch.

Check out the video below to find out what we think about the latest launches from itCosmetics' Lash Blowout Volumizing Mascara, Pat McGrath's Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation and more. Keep coming back to see what we’ve been sent every week from beauty brands.

