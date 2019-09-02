Jessica Alba shaves ten years off her face with this massaging beauty roller

We all love a celeb-approved makeup or skincare secrets. It’s safe to say our ears perk up when our favorite A-listers give us all the deets on their daily regimen — especially when it’s the breathtaking Jessica Alba. Like the Honest Company beauty mogul, in today’s age, women wear many hats within their lifestyles: like being a rockstar mamá to their children, giving it their all at work, finding time to exercise and so much more. Which brings us to a very important question, where do they fit their much needed TLC time? Luckily for us, the gorgeous actress has a trick up her sleeve which involves an elevated at-home approved beauty tech moment.

This busy mama has the perfect skincare secret we never knew we needed

Recently the 38-year-old star shared her beauty secrets in a new "no-makeup makeup look" tutorial for British Vogue. During the video, the Fantastic Four actress gave us some major skincare keys. "I like to start with a really good moisturizer," Jessica said at the beginning of the video, also adding, "My trick is I mix it with a glow primer." Then she went on to introduce viewers to her handy Nurse Jamie’s NuVibe RX Amethyst Massaging Beauty Tool, $80.

Create a blissful experience with this skincare gem

"I feel like this just really takes like 10 years off of my face," she went on about the electronic facial beauty device. Taking a page out of many aestheticians’ books, the Golden Globe-nominated star pressed and glided the amethyst tool around her eyes, nose, mouth, cheeks, jawline and neck to help soften fine lines and wrinkles to obtain flawless radiant finish. When applied to the skin, the amethyst stone cleanses the skin of toxins, excess oil and daily debris such as dead skin cells. The stone also works to promote the flow of oxygen to the skin.

Jessica maintaining her youthful radiance while hitting the New York City streets

This beauty tool creates an at-home spa session with its sonic vibrations which help refresh and restore a youthful look to the skin. "Basically I’m in my mid-20s right now," Jessica exclaimed while showcasing the device. Say hello to some major profound skin improvements!