Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are brining fit-spiration in the form of an app

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are now going to give you fit-spiration outside of social media. The couple announced that they have partnered with Fit Plan to create a fitness app. “Excited to announce our partnership with @fitplan_app. Get ready to workout with @arod & @jlo. More to come.” The announcement was shared alongside a video of the On the Floor singer and the former New York Yankee participating in a series of workouts. In one clip, the pair cuddle close as they take a breather in the gym. Inside the app, users will get videos, nutrition plans and community advice from well-known fitness experts.

Users will also be able to customize their fitness plans, and even have the chance to workout with a partner, ala J-Rod. Jennifer, 50, and Alex, 44, have not confirmed how much they will be involved in the project. It’s no surprise that the pair – who got engaged in March – have decided to work together on a fitness app. J-Rod constantly share behind the scenes videos from their workouts on social media. Earlier this month, the pair gave their followers a look at their intense workout of the day.

In the video, the couple worked out at the Dallas Cowboys gym. In between stealing kisses, the duo did a series of weights, cardio and intense recovery sessions. Inspired by Alex’s MLB schedule, Jennifer opened up about the importance of working out on the days she had a show during her It’s My Party Tour. "I like working out on show day,” she told the camera.

The On the Floor singer got candid about her intense show day workouts

“It’s my workday and it opens up my body for the night too, so I don’t just go in there stiff. And then when I don’t have a show, I don’t do anything. I just rest.” The Dinero singer continued: “It makes me feel more confident, like I’m strong and ready.” Details on the app's release date have yet to be confirmed. Until then, we suggest you start training so you can keep up with J-Rod.