Venezuelan chef Grace Ramirez has the skincare secret to boosting your confidence

Whether it’s creating delicious and magical meals or knowing exactly which ingredients will speak to your heart, Grace Ramirez embodies the true definition of soul food. When the iconic food jefa isn’t breaking barriers in the kitchen with her famous Latin cuisine, the Venezuelan powerhouse is taking care of herself with groundbreaking skincare ingredients. Like many Latinas, the Miami-born television chef's makeup routine consists of long-lasting formulas that provide nourishing results. Her Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base priming moisturizer ($60) helps her maintain healthy glowing skin throughout her busy day.

Loading the player...

RELATED: A SISTERHOOD OF BEAUTY BOSSES

The moisturizing ingredients of Vitamins B, C, and E antioxidants help protect and fend off environmental damages. Rich in feel, but never greasy, this primer plus moisturizer instantly hydrates skin for smooth makeup application. The grapefruit and geranium fragrance leaves a light, uplifting scent on your skin and works for all skin types. It will keep you feeling confident - just like Grace.