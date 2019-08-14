As true beauty enthusiasts, we’re consistently on the hunt for the new brands on the market and hidden projects celebrities are working on. When Rihanna announced Fenty Beauty, loyal fans and makeup lovers rejoiced with excitement as we learned this was one of her many confidential side hustles. It wasn't too long after that we became aware the We Found Love singer was wearing her makeup along. Hence why we're itching to know more about Selena Gomez’s latest quest into the beauty space. Recently, WWD announced the singer-producer filed trademarks under her name for an array of categories.

Selena sporting a fierce scarlet red lip and white two-piece Louis Vuitton dress

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the Mexican-American actress filed a trademark for “Selena Gomez” on July 11 for a number of beauty products, including “fragrances, cosmetics, skin-care preparations, hair-care preparations, soaps, moisturizers, and essential oils,” among others. The trademark was filed by her production company, July Moon Productions. This isn’t the Wolves singer’s first go at the beauty biz, back in 2011 she launched a fragrance with Adrenalina Inc., which she produced the scents with the help of her fans.

The Mexican-American beauty has always been beauty-obsessed

Fast forward eight years, the 27-year-old star is landing fashion deals with iconic houses such as PUMA and Coach while working on building her empire. She’s a true Latina powerhouse, making her money moves!

Though the brunette beauty hasn’t said a word around her patent application and process, we’re predicting she’s currently in labs creating some makeup magic with some of beauties biggest names. All great things take time, so Selena we’ll be waiting and watching closely for your big beauty debut!