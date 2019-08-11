When it comes to being fierce, fabulous and free -- Demi Lovato is a true beauty warrior. When the 26-year-old star isn’t making music and inspiring us to be authentic ourselves, she’s wowing us with her makeup looks. Recently, the Mexican-American star posted a never-before-seen daring yet dazzling beauty look. From her latest style seems like the Confident singer is practicing her Halloween.

Demi captioned this work of art as 'love this lewk'

If you’re a true fan of the Sorry Not Sorry artist, you know her signature eye look is an elegant smokey eye. This time, the brunette beauty added a glitter-inspired teardrop with a hint of pink and bling. It's safe to say, the look really enhanced her gorgeous bright beautiful brown eyes. The celebrity makeup artist behind her newest look is Rokael Lizama. Lucky for us, the Mexican-El Salvadoran MUA is behind Beyonce and Kim Kardashian luminousness-couture red carpet looks. Of course, in true Rokael fashion, he perfectly sculpted and crafted Demi’s brows.

Before the teardrop makeup effect

Showing her some major sisterhood love, singer, Christina Aguilera and TV personality Paris Hilton showered the ‘Stone Cold’ star with empowering comments on the look.

To create the former Disney star’s drop-like makeup effect you’ll want to grab those festive glitzy eyeshadows. You’ll need a combination of both STILA Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye shadow in Tulip Twinkle, $24 and STILA Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye shadow in Perlina, $24, sephora.com to reinvent Demi’s latest look.

Test Demi's latest beauty look at home with these

Whether you enjoy taking as many beauty risks as the Mexican-American star or like to keep it simple these glitter hues will take your beauty to the next level. Plus life's too short so shine on!