Couture queen: Dascha Polanco expresses self love through her nail art

More than ever before, celebrities are having a lot of fun with their nail game when it comes to creating extraordinary, out-of-this-world, and truly fashionable nail art. Whether it’s Cardi B showing off her latest vibrant and fun nail designs, or Jennifer Lopez’s longtime manicurist Tom Bachik giving us the inside scoop on his latest creation — the nail game has changed forever.

The days of simple french tips are long gone, and Orange Is The New Black’s actress Dascha Polanco is our latest go-to nail celebrity inspo. Known for championing self-love amongst the Latinx community, the Dominican star recently became the face of The Editorial Nail’s latest campaign for International Self-Love Day.

It’s no secret that the 36-year-old star is always preaching her values on how much she loves doing her nails as an act of self-love, and we couldn’t agree more. In her interview with the nail brand, she gets real on why she loves doing her nails constantly.

In her nail campaign, the fierce momma sported a killer neon green stilleto design, a pink elongated almond design with a chandelier teardrop and a very high-fashion gold and metal ballerina design — making us want to run to the nearest nail tech to get our own!

Take your nails to new heights with this nail art design

“Knowing what you need emotionally, physically, and mentally has to be a priority when taking care of yourself first; as a mother, as a daughter, as a friend, as a woman, and as a boss. We need to take the time out to do things that make us feel better. I’m gonna work out, get a massage, get my nails done and get eat something. It all ideally comes down to making yourself the most content bottom line,” said the OITNB star. We couldn’t agree more!

Dascha showing off these fierce gold nail design

As Latina women, we tend to wear many hats throughout our lives and are known for our naturally nurturing demeanor, which sometimes makes us put others first and ourselves last. Taking a moment to do something for yourself is bigger than the nail experience, it’s an act of self-love. It’s realizing that you matter just as much as everyone else in your life and deserve to feel cared for as well. So here’s to more acts of self-love — be it doing our nails or taking some much needed R&R!