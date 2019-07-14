Bellezas de Verano: Our beauty editors give the 411 on the products perfect for total renewal

Growing up, we saw the women in our lives really taking care of their skin. That’s why for Latinas, your beauty regimen doesn’t just stop at the face but encompasses your body, head to toe. If you love creating an at-home spa experience, use the Clarisonic Mia Smart 3-in-1 Beauty Device for cleansing and firming your skin. Plus, it’s waterproof! For brighter eyes, Pacifica Leave Pretty Anti-Puff Eye Patches are great for dark circles and de-puffing the under eye area. If your skin feels dry, try Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream, a cult-favorite product that is lightweight, hydrating and good for all skin types.

For everything below the neck, Cannuka CBD Nourishing Body Cream helps with inflammation and hydrates your skin for hours. If you’re worried about stressed or damaged skin, The Antidote Cooling Daily Lotion by Skyn Iceland is a must-have. The cooling burst helps reduce redness, and the formula feels great on your skin.

Loading the player...

RELATED: Be bold and beautiful with these must-have summer products

Take care of your body this summer with these refreshing products all available at ULTA Beauty!