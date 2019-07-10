Jennifer Lopez curates new subscription box – find out what's inside

Jennifer Lopez is ready to help you look and feel amazing! JLO is partnering with health and wellness brand Niyma Sol for their monthly wellness boxes. Each season, the brand offers a variety of clothing, snacks and special goodies that are geared towards promoting the brand. This month's subscription box, curated by the performer and brand ambassador, includes a pair of leopard-print leggings, incense from House of Intuition, butt masks from Bawdy Beauty and a rhodonite necklace from SoulKo.

Jennifer Lopez partnered with Niyama Sol for the brand's latest subscription box

As if feeling like the On the Floor singer isn’t enough, the box also comes with a pair of JLO x Quay aviator sunglasses. The box is valued at $200 but sells for only $95. Niymasol is the athletic brand inspired by Yogi-friendly habits for living. The five Niyamas help promote living “your healthiest, happiest spiritual life.” The company has dedicated each box to one of the practices. Jennifer’s is inspired by Santosha, the commitment to serenity and satisfaction. Last year, the Dinero songstress designed a special pair of one of a kind legging for the holiday season.

MORE: LatinX celebs show how they keep their bodies in shape 24/7

Fitness is a major component in the triple threat’s life and so are the leggings. Jennifer has no problem taking the perfect gym selfie. One common factor is her Niyamasol athleisure. “Getting it in right before rehearsals,” the wrote next to one of her post-workout photos. “Almost time tour time.”

MORE: How Jennifer Lopez gets her abs of steel

In the photo, the World of Dance judge sported a pair of pink leggings from the brand and showed off her abs with a sports bra. Jennifer is currently flexing her abs on stage and out of her leggings during her It’s My Party Tour. The 49-year-old is currently traveling North America in celebration of her 50th birthday on July 24.