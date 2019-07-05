Eva Mendes shouts out this high-end moisturizer for its glowing results

It’s clear Eva Mendes is timeless and is aging gracefully. Though the Cuban-born star is committed to living a 360-health infused lifestyle, her natural remedies aren’t the only reason her skin always looks poreless and youthful. Recently The Place Beyond the Pines actress and partner to Ryan Gosling posted an authentic moisturizer recommendation to her followers. Given her youthful and glowing skin, we’re enrolling into her beauty school and ready to take all the brunette star’s suggestions. The Cuban beauty went as far as calling the skincare buy, her “face food”.

MORE: Eva Mendes looks timeless in a makeup-free selfie

Loading the player...

What’s the product you ask? It’s the Carasoin Cold Fusion Intense Moisture, $120 which can be a skincare splurge for some, but we’re worth it; so why not right?

Celebrities can't stop raving over this skincare buy

“I love Carasoin Cold Fusion Intense Moisture - or as I call it - face food!!! I rarely post about personal products - this is not an ad - I genuinely love this incredibly hydrating, cold pressed moisturizer with natural ingredients,” captioned the star on her social media. The facial cream is packed with Vitamins A, C, E & D. Its with rich Omega 3, 6 & 9 which are essential to generate healthy cells, maintain a protective barrier and increases overall hydration. The whip-like formula turns into a liquid on the skin's temperature to allow the deepest absorption without any blockage of pores.

Eva looking radiant and glowing more than ever before

Founded in Carasoin in Los Angeles by spa aesthetician Lena Bratschi, the brand has beloved by plus-size supermodel, Ashley Grahman, actress Kate Bosworth and more Hollywood stars.

MORE: Eva Mendes has all the "strawberry feels" with new sun-kissed hair – see her look!

To ensure we’re aware that Eva genuinely supports the product, she acknowledges the price point while still championing behind the female-owned company.

The Cuban-born actress using the cold cream

“Look it’s not cheap,$120 but a little goes a long way. And you’re supporting a female-owned business @Carasoin. Hi Lena! Hi Tom! To purchase, link in my bio. Yep, it’s that good. #WCW,” wrote on her post.

Talk about a sweet yet real endorsement! Get your credit cards ready, we can so see this moisturizer selling out soon!