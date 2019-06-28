Have you ever dreamed of finding that perfect Sofia Vergara-inspired lipstick shade? Well, now you can thanks to makeup artist extraordinaire Charlotte Tilbury. The beauty founder has released a new lipstick color modeled after the Modern Family actress aptly named Viva La Vergara as part of her Hot Lips 2 collection that literally embodies the star with its nuanced tones and power to plump if lined correctly. Grab your wallets, ladies!

Sofia Vergara has a new lipstick shade in Charlotte Tilbury's Hot Lips 2 collection

Viva La Vergara's color features soft pink tones that's perfect for both day and night. "Darlings, I worked closely with my gorgeous friend @sofiavergara, the ultimate BOMBSHELL and EMPOWERING ENTREPRENEUR, to create my NEW! #HOTLIPS 2 shade VIVA LA VERGARA, inspired by her vivacious, hilarious personality and mesmerising beauty," Charlotte wrote on her social media. "We both LOVE that this soft-wine shade is super-flattering and easy to wear from day to night!!! It blends perfectly with your natural lip colour for a sumptuous pout!!!

MORE: A step-by-step tutorial to achieve that Sofia Vergara flawless makeup look

Loading the player...

Sofia's lipstick is one of 11 other shades that are also inspired by today's incredible and iconic ladies, including Amal Clooney, Olivia Palermo and Alessandra Ambrosio. Not only do all these shades look good, they're going to do good.The sales for this collection will benefit Women for Wome, a charity that helps women survivors of wars rebuild their lives. "Thanks to this pledge, they will be able to bring their incredible year-long training programme into new areas, meaning more women will learn how to earn and save money, improve their family’s health and make their voices heard at home and in their communities."

Sofia's lipstick is one of 11 other shades that are also inspired by today's incredible and iconic ladies, including Amal Clooney, Olivia Palermo and Alessandra Ambrosio

For a whole tutorial of Sofia's red carpet glam featuring Charlotte Tilbury products, head this way!