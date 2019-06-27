It’s no secret that Gina Rodriguez is a body positivity advocate, and continues to be honest about her struggles when it comes to being comfortable in her own skin. Whether the 34-year-old is empowering young girls to feel fabulous within themselves or speaking out on mental health – it’s safe to say Gina is a girl’s girl we can all relate to. Recently, the Jane the Virgin star stepped out showing off her rockin’ body and two-piece orange number during her vacation in Maui. As dreamy as the tropical location is, we can’t stop obsessing over the star’s confidence within this flick.

From the looks of it, the Puerto Rican actress has a new attitude this summer and we’re loving it. The newlywed beauty captioned her bikini body photo, “Walking into director prep like...#DiaryOfAFemalePresident.” It’s safe to say, Gina is taking her power moves to the next level even by the poolside as she lets the world know she's back and ready to direct on and off set. It's refreshing to see the brunette beauty owning her body and radiating confidence since she's been vocal about her struggles with depression in the past. It's clear some Vitamin D, and tropical vibes will uplift almost anyone's spirit to love themselves on another level. Go, Gina!

Of course, celebrity friends and loyal fans flooded her comments section to show her love. Longtime friend and Orange Is The New Black actress, Diane Guerrero praised Gina by commenting, “Yassss” while actress Selenis Leyva said, “Oh I see how we doing this”. Talk about Latinas supporting Latinas!

Here's to owning your body and embracing your curves one flick at a time!