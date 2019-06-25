Rihanna slays another look yet again, this time at the 2019 BET Awards hosted by Girl’s Trip actress Regina Hall. One week after RiRi sported her trendsetting burgundy box braids, she rocked an ultra sleek and shiny half-up baby doll style which she paired with an edgy leather ensemble. Her burgundy hair color is a departure from her signature jet-black tresses that we love.

Rihanna first sported her new burgundy color at a Fenty event last week

The Don’t Stop The Music singer wowed the crowd when she took the stage to present fellow singer Mary J. Blige with a BET Lifetime Achievement award. Her longtime stylist, Yusef Williams (he’s also worked with new artist Lizzo), helped transform the Barbados-born songstress, helping her achieve yet another iconic lewk. Yusef shared in an interview that he based his inspo for her hair on what she was going to wear that night. He said, "It was black leather and I wanted to create a contrast with her beautiful burgundy hair so I went for a feminine hairstyle."

To style the What’s My Name singer, Yusef used several hair products found at your local drugstore, which were all under $6 . His go-to products were from the Suave Professionals line. He explained, "For tonight’s look, Rihanna wanted to look very pretty. We were working with her beautiful burgundy hair, so I wanted to really feature the bold color and let it speak for itself!”

R9 is the current working title for the singer’s new album, a name that was given to it by RiRi’s 'Navy,' aka her fandom

Her new hair color and style has sent the internet into a frenzy with people wondering if she will be releasing new music soon, which has been fueled recently by pictures the singer has shared on her social media channels. In an interview with The New York Times’ T Magazine, Rihanna confirmed that her upcoming album will be a reggae album.