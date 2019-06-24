Body foundation is officially a thing thanks to Kim Kardashian and KKW Beauty. Though covering up scars, marks, and unwatched skin conditions with a foundation isn’t the newest trend, the Armenian beauty’s latest launch has revolutionized our thoughts behind it. After publicly struggling with skin psoriasis for years, the mother-of-four launched Skin Perfecting Body Foundations, $45, Shimmer and Setting powders, $27 and a Body Brush tool, $32.

MORE: Kim Kardashian creates KKW makeup collection inspired by her wedding day beauty look

The Skin Perfecting Body Foundations, Shimmer and Setting powders, and the Body Brush tool

The body foundation helps blur imperfections, enhances your skin tone and provides a flawless finish with just one application. The creamy texture and pigments come in seven different shades with various undertones to match to. It blends evenly into the skin and its unique water-resistant formula bonds with the skin to enhance wear while giving off subtle hints of vanilla and coconut. The body shimmer is an upscale highlighting tool for your body. The loose shimmers can be used on both your body and face to keep you glowing. Did we mention her highlighting powder contains Vitamin E? This ingredient provides antioxidant benefits and nourishes the skin. To help you apply the products, Kim introduced us to her body brush.

Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty body foundation campaign Photo: @kkwbeauty

Of course, the beauty enthusiast in us all had two big questions for Mrs.West – does it actually work, and will it transfer? In true Kim fashion, she took to social media to showcase the innovative technology and ingredients behind her new perfecting body makeup.

MORE: Kim Kardashian goes makeup free and reveals her 'psoriasis face'

Although her audience has been divided on whether it's the best product to empower women, her body makeup sold out within minutes after showing her before and after photos. The biggest before and after photo series that blew everyone away was when Kim tested out the products on her grandma – Mary Jo – also known as MJ. In the photo below, the 38-year-old entrepreneur applies the foundation onto her grandmother’s mature skin who with age has developed spider veins.

Grandma MJ's before and after photos using the body perfecting foundation

“My grandma MJ asked me about my Body Makeup and wanted me to come over to help cover her veins. North & I went straight to her house & showed her exactly how to use it & I love how happy she is with the results,” captioned Kim on social media. Talk about a mindblowing visible difference!

Still not sold? Check out the full tutorial Kim did with grandma MJ below.