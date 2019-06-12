Thalía opens up on starting beauty line Adria, hair insecurities and the natural hair movement

When Thalía isn’t breaking barriers in the music, fashion, and TV industry, she’s mastering the beauty arena one product at a time. Recently, the singer-actress launched a hairline collection called Adria by Thalía. The seven-line product assortment targets all Latina hair concerns such as hydration, volume, scalp health and so much more. Honoring her Mexican heritage, the 47-year-old beauty entrepreneur infused her products with extracts of avocado, coconut, agave and more Latina-approved ingredients. Let’s just say these products are tried and true, and we’re already obsessed with them. We caught up with the musical legend on her latest beauty launch, hair insecurities, and her thoughts on the natural hair movement below.

Thalía using her hairline, Adria by Thalía before a red carpet event Photo:/@adriabythalia

HOLA! USA: You're a musical legend, what made you want to start your very own hairline?

Thalía: "Being in the spotlight requires me to look and feel my best at all times. It was important for me to create a collection of products that make women feel strong, vibrant and feminine, which in my opinion, begins with strong and healthy hair!

What was your favorite part of the product production process?

"If you know me, you know I adore fragrance, so incorporating scent inspired by my heritage was really rewarding. Each product had to feel as lush and luxurious as a spa retreat offering a little hint of well-deserved indulgence to carry you through your day.

All of the ingredients in Adria by Thalia pay homages natural resources many Latinas know and love Photo:/@adriabythalia

Which item is your favorite and why?

"Ah, this is such a hard decision since I take so much pride in my Adria by Thalia collection! If I had to choose, my favorite product would be the all-in-wonderful All-In-One Spray, which has become an essential product in my daily routine. Its the ultimate leave-in treatment that instantly repairs, so your hair is smooth and detangle with maximum shine while also preventing breakage and color fade. It also controls frizz, protects hair against the damaging effects of heat styling and keeps the hair smooth. It smells amazing and makes my hair feel so soft and silky!"

Adria By Thalia All-In-One Spray, $10, target.com

What was a hair struggle/insecurity you had while growing up?

"The biggest struggle for me growing up was not having celebrity role models to look up to or seeing women that looked like me in magazines. It is wonderful to see how far brands have come to showcase diverse, beautiful women who are proud of their heritage."

The Mexican music sensation understands how diverse Latinas' hair textures are Photo:/@adriabythalia

"When selecting models for the launch campaign, it was important to choose a diverse group of models and influencers with different hair colors and textures to highlight the versatility of the Adria line."

What are your thoughts on the natural hair movement which is empowering Latinas?

"It is absolutely wonderful for Latinas finally represented and brands catering to our specific hair types. It is nice to feel valued from a consumer standpoint. When creating Adria, I wanted all products to be formulated with a proprietary blend of nourishing ingredients called the CAPPA 5™ Complex, that works for all hair types. This unique combination of ingredients can be found in Mexico, South America, and Brazil, which ties back to Latina culture. The oils found in CAPPA 5™ Complex work together to strengthen and protect the hair cuticles, producing salon quality results with each and every use."

This image shows the different ingredients and benefits infused into each Adria product Photo:/@adriabythalia

What's a hair hack you would love to share with your fans?

"Great hair begins at the roots so selecting a product with natural, nourishing ingredients is important. I recommend beginning your routine with the Adria by Thalia “the foundation” Shampoo and “the nourisher” Conditioner, which works together to leave your hair feeling healthy from root to tip!"

Adria by Thalia shampoo and conditioner, $9 each, target.com

Where did the name Adria come from?

"The product line was named as a hybrid of my first name “Adriana” and the word “aria”, which is an expressive melody. To me, this represents the synergy between my heritage and passion for music as well as my dedication to making women feel beautiful."

