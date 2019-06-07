Calling all Disney and makeup lovers! It’s been almost 25 years since the Disney classic, The Lion King hit theaters and became a blockbuster. Whether you’re a Samba fan or a Beyoncé enthusiast, you’ll be excited to learn that Queen Bee’s makeup artist Sir John created a collection just for the movie. The Disney-inspired collection brings to life the iconic animated film, with its eight-piece set by Luminess Cosmetics. So mark your calendars, because this is a collector's dream that's set to launch on June 15th – a whole month before the film hits theatres on July 19th.

Model showing off the contouring and highlighting palette Photo:/@luminesscosmetics

Of course, the famous MUA took to social media to announce his big news. “Guys! @luminesscosmetics and I are so proud and excited to present the Disney Lion King Cosmetic Collection. It’s 8 limited-edition cosmetic pieces inspired by the African Landscape & characters from Disney’s The Lion King,” he captioned next to a video. Within minutes, fans lost it as they hit the comment section with joyous replies sharing their excitement.

If you didn’t know the makeup genius is behind some of our favorite Latina’s beauty looks such as Joan Smalls, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Adriana Lima. Therefore, he's very well versed in working on all types of different Latina shades making him an expert in creating this gorgeous collection. The celebrity MUA even took a trip to Africa to ensure he reflected how diverse and beautiful the continent truly is.

The Disney Lion King Cosmetic Collection will be on sale on June 15th Photo:/@luminesscosmetics

The full product line includes lipsticks, a highlighter, two palettes for contouring and highlighting, a makeup palette showcasing an array of peach and brown shades, along with a deep emerald, a shimmering violet and more dreamy hues. There is a Be Brave Lipstick in Pounce or Lion Mane, marked at $24 and the Circle of Life highlighter priced at $40. The makeup line also includes two palettes, which are for highlighting and contouring at $42, and the Can’t Wait to Be Queen Eyeshadow Palette $42, featuring an array of peach and brown shades, along with deep emerald, a shimmering violet, and more majestic hues. Talk about a safari dream.

Recently Mexican-American Beauty Youtuber, Desi Perkins created a breathtaking beauty look using the Be Queen Eyeshadow Palette. The beauty influencer used a teal-blue high pigmented color on the corner of her eyes to create an icy-like finish with her bold wing liner.

Desi rocking the electric teal color Photo:/@desiperkins

Watch the video for Desi’s beauty tutorial featuring the Luminess collection.

