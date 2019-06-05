It’s official – neon makeup is in and Puerto Rican supermodel Joan Smalls is making it known. That’s right! It’s time to test the waters with that bright colorful palette your prima gave you for Christmas this year. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo was behind the triple line orange and black cat-eye masterpiece. Known for his bright and vibrant hues, the celebrity MUA never shies away when it comes to adding color on A-listers such as Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid and more.

Hung created a bold lid on Joan Smalls – perfect for summer Photo: @hungvanngo

The celebrity makeup artist recently posted a stunning photograph of the gorgeous 30-year-old model on social media showing off his latest creation. Since he created a tasteful bright tangerine-inspired lid, Hung kept Joan’s face simple with a touch of glow. To finish off the look, the celebrity MUA popped a nude lipstick to keep the focus on the supermodel’s bold eyeshadow.

If you’re ready to try some color this season, hues such as peachy, orange, coral and cantaloupe complement all Latina skin tones. Whether you’re a beauty guru or just starting out with playful colors, try HUDA Beauty’s Neon Obsessions Palette in Neon Orange, $29. The travel-approved pressed palette is super pigmented and offers versatile hues for you to create endless statement looks.

HUDA Beauty’s Neon Obsessions Palette in Neon Orange, $29

The tropical palette features an array of eye-popping colors – including yellow, orange, and pink along with three creamy metallic shades.

Live life on the wild side this summer and give this bold trend a try!