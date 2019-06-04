JLo’s hair stylist dishes details behind her snatched pony from the CFDA Fashion Awards

Jennifer Lopez continues to be a Latina iconic as she repeatedly evolves with her styles and beauty. Over the years, we have witnessed a young dancer from the Bronx transform herself into a singer, actress, businesswoman, producer, beauty guru, and of course a style icon. In true JLo fashion, the powerhouse Puerto Rican was honored the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards which took place at the Brooklyn Museum on Monday, June 3, 2019. The honoree hit the red carpet looking absolutely radiant for the star-studded event.

The Medicine singer wore a custom two-piece orange number by Ralph Lauren for the occasion that originated from the American designer’s Fall 1999 collection. Of course, her stylish fiancé Alex Rodriguez was right by her side as she graced us with her gorgeous high pony and sun-kissed makeup.

Side view of Jennifer's sleek and bouncy high pony

Thanks to the hair gods, we got all the details behind her bouncy yet sleek ponytail from JLo’s celebrity hair guru, Chris Appleton. The A-list hair stylist has been apart of the World of Dance producer’s glam squad for years and is behind the glamorous locks of Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and more. Here are all the details behind JLo’s snatch pony as Chris described it. We promise it’s easier than you think!

First saturate the hair with Color Wow Dream Coat Anti-Humidity Hair Treatment, $28 to create a strong base and add shine. It’s important to use on damp hair and apply the product in sections. Then blow dry the hair to create a smooth finish.

Color Wow Dream Coat Anti-Humidity Hair Treatment, $28

After blow-drying, add your color of Hidden Crown Clip-ins in a clockwork pattern. Don’t forget to add some extensions at the back of the head in the same direction of the ponytail.

Then thoroughly spray Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray, $24 at the roots. Brush your hair into a ponytail and secure the hair with a bungee. Next, apply the same hairspray onto a toothbrush and polish to the hairline to remove any flyaways. To finish the look, curl your hair into sections. Once the curls are cooled, brush out gently.

Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray, $24

And Violà! Try these steps at home and prepare to embrace the power of the pony!