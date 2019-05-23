Eva Longoria’s Hairstylist creates a summer-ready top knot at Cannes – get the look!

Lights, camera, action! The Cannes Film Festival is held yearly to celebrate some of the best new films in every genre. As stars hit the red carpet, we can’t help but gush over the glitz and glamour given by the actresses, models and more whose beauty looks we can't get enough of. Many celebrities showed out as they graced us with their star-style presence, but we fell in love with Eva Longoria’s simple yet chic top knot by celebrity hairstylist Ricardo Rojas.

Eva Longoria sports a simple-chic top knot Photo:/@hairbyricardorojas

The Desperate Housewives alum wore a gorgeous Atelier Zuhra emerald mermaid gown with mirror-like jewels. The gown was an earthy-green goddess dream. Of course, the Mexican-American beauty’s shamrock eyelids were done by celebrity MUA Patrick Ta complemented her glamorous dress. Nonetheless, we’re still obsessing the hot top knot!

Whether it’s a rainy day or a formal event, a top knot is a must-try hairdo. But, as easy as it looks, it can be what of a challenge to perfect. That’s why we got some tips on how to perfect the look. Richardo is the magical hands behind the gorgeous hairstyles of Hilary Swank, Mariah Carey, Cher and more.

Eva Longoria at Cannes Film Festival wearing an Atelier Zuhra gown

To create this simple yet chic top-bun Ricardo first blew out the 44-year-old actress' hair and used a hydrating serum to give it a sleek look. Next, he put her hair up in a tight sleek ponytail. After sleeking back her pony, the Latino hairdresser twisted it into a bun to create a chignon. Lastly, he placed pins within the bun to secure her top knot.

Voila! Now go try Eva’s summer-approved top knot and thank us later!