Selena Gomez is channeling her inner green goddess and it’s stunning! The Good for You singer may still be taking a social media break but her glam squad certainly isn’t -- cue in the makeup gods! With spring officially here it’s time to trade in those darker and neutral hues for brighter and bolder colors in your makeup bag.

The makeup genius behind Gomez’s glittery emerald lids is celebrity MUA Hung Vanngo. Like a true pro, Vanngo is known for creating groundbreaking eye looks with true elegance.

Selena Gomez rocks goregous neon lids

Spotted at both the NYFW and Paris Fashion week runways, neon pigments are in, but make it chic of course! Selena is amongst many A-listers who are trailblazing the neon green makeup trend.If Selena's look is a little too much, get inspired by actress Camilla Belle and model Grace Elizabeth, who each did their personal takes on the spring-ready trend.

Selena, Camilla and Grace are all on board with the bold trend

Whether you’d like to keep your eyeshadow simple with a pop of color on the waterline or you’re ready to be bold with a full coverage vibrant --- we’ve got you covered! Try Colourpop 'Just My Luck' eyeshadow palette to achieve this look.

Test out these green colors to achieve this beauty look

Testing a bold color like green can be risky, but the trick is to keep the rest of your face fairly simple. We suggest adding a neutral lip and feathered brows to complete the look and test out the green neon vibe.