When Cardi B isn’t making waves in the music industry, the iconic rapper is slaying the red carpet and social media with her latest beauty looks. Whether she’s hitting NYFW week or taking risks with her fashion and beauty statements at the Grammy’s, the hot new mama is truly a force of nature. Excitingly, the Bodak Yellow music mogul always keeps her #BardiGang on their toes thanks to her fabulous long-time makeup artist, Erika La Pearl. The Latina MUA is behind all Cardi’s perfectly sculpted cheekbones and highly pigmented eyeshadow lids. The dynamic duo is known for creating bold and vibrant pops of colors to match the Bronx Native’s outgoing style. Recently Cardi accepted her iHeartRadio Music Award for “Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year" via satellite video with a full face beat, which was everything! Luckily for us, the makeup gods aligned and we got her MUA to dish on all the details behind the gorgeous look.

Cardi drippin' in Chanel

“ I wanted to make sure that she was flawless. For this [look], I used ICONIC London. I actually love their products,” Erika told HOLA! USA. "The brand is global sellout, and many of their beauty buys are used amongst A-listers such as Kim Kardashian, Meghan Markle, and more."

"First, I used the brushes in the HD Blend Complete Set. Their Loose Pigment Palette is so versatile – I used [these] for the eyes and highlight."

Take your look to the next level with these glowy hues

The female music mogul sported chiseled cheekbones - Erika used ICONIC’s “Multi Use Powder Contour Palette” to sculpt her face. To achieve the perfectly flawless contoured look the MUA used silky powders.

Calling all contouring queens

Then Erika applied the Sculpt and Boost Eyebrow Cushion, an innovative two-shade liquid brow compact like no other that creates effortlessly fuller-looking arches. That’s why Cardi’s brows were truly on fleek!

Get ready to sculpt your arches

“For foundation, I used the Fluidity Full Coverage Foundation from Morphe,” said the Latina MUA.

Try the soft matte, full coverage foundation which comes in 60 shades

For her lips, the celebrity makeup artist used Fenty Beauty’s Stunna Lip Paint in Unveil to give Cardi that extra shine.

Cardi B used this lippie for her iHeartRadio Award's acceptance speech

To finish off her beauty look Erika applied Kiss Me Now 6D Mink Cloud Nine false eyelashes.

Now that you’ve got all the details, get your glam on ladies! Okurr!