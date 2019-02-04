Sofia Carson burst into the month of February with a radical new hairstyle: choppy bangs. The 25-year-old took to Instagram to share a pretty selfie where she shows off her new ‘do. Sofia wittily captioned the pic with, “bang bang.” The singer-actress, who will be starring in the Pretty Little Liars spin-off show, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, this spring, appears to have kept the long length. However, the bangs add a touch of edginess and cool-girl style to her signature ultra-sleek look.

Sofia shared a pretty selfie debuting choppy bangs Photo: Instagram/@sofiacarson

Fringe is often the quickest way to instantly change up a hairstyle without committing to drastic changes, and the Colombian-American beauty perfectly rocks the new look. Sofia, who tagged her trusty hairstylist Caile Noble, also appears to have gotten an oomph of texture, which only adds to the rock n' roll feel of her vibe. Although Sofia’s glossy mane never fails to appear perfectly groomed from roots to ends, the choppy, semi-messy hairstyle is a refreshing take on her normally impeccable look.

MORE: Sofia Carson: Why you should get to know this rising Latina superstar

The 25-year-old is almost unrecognizable with her new hairstyle Photo: Instagram/@sofiacarson

MORE: Sofia Carson talks being HOLA! USA's latest cover girl on MTV

The singer-actress made her debut at the Golden Globes red carpet last month

Last month, our October 2018 HOLA! USA cover girl made her big debut at the Golden Globes looking beautiful in a stunning black and white Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. The Descendants star graced the red carpet looking fab and glamorous as she wore her hair up in a side-swept high bun for the star-studded event. Prior to the big night, while at the Art Of Elysium’s 12th annual black tie artistic experience, Sofia told HOLA! USA she was thrilled to be at the red carpet. “It’s my first Globes, so I’m so excited to be on the carpet,” she said.

The Colombian-American beauty often steps out in her signature ultra-sleek hairstyles

Sofia also talked fashion and described how she views her personal style. “I like to think it’s kind of classic, timeless, romantic, but I also like a little bit of edge sometimes. But yeah, I definitely tend towards the timeless," she said.