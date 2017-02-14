Create Adele's much-talked about beauty look from the Grammys at home

Hello, gorgeous. There’s no denying Adele was the reigning queen of the 2017 Grammy Awards. Aside from stealing the show with two epic performances and collecting five awards at the Sunday night show, the British songstress turned heads on the red carpet with her glamorous eye-catching makeup. Now the man behind Adele’s Grammy-winning makeup, Michael Ashton, is revealing how to recreate the Grammy winner’s “softly elegant and timeless” look.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

“When it comes to creating Adele's red carpet looks, I like to take references from classic styling, films and iconic images then reinterpret them with my own aesthetic," Michael tells HELLO!. "This gives an end look that is polished and current, but also softly elegant and timeless. “The real hero of this look is the liner and lashes!” Meanwhile when it came to the 25 artist's red carpet hairdo, celebrity stylist Chris Appleton wanted to keep her look natural. "I was inspired by how glam Adele is but I wanted to keep the look soft and natural,” he shares with HELLO!. “I wanted to create texture for the first look so we could easily transition to her performance look which was a piecey textured lob."

Guide to Adele’s Grammy look:

Skin

Prep your skin using Ole Henriksen Pure Truth Melting Cleanser and Ole Henriksen Nurture Me cleansing cloths and then use Marc Jacobs Beauty Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer to hydrate skin. For the base, use Marc Jacobs Beauty Genius Gel Super-Charged Oil-Free Foundation. [Adele's shade is 26 bisque medium] To contour, add extra dimension to the face with Marc Jacobs Beauty Remedy Concealer Pen in 2 Wake-Up Call adding a sheer veil of product to the under eye area through the t-zone and high planes of the face before creating added depth with Marc Jacobs #Instamarc Light Filtering Contour Powder [Adele's shade is Dream Filter 20] under the cheekbones and around the perimeter of the hairline.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Brows

For eyebrows, use Marc Jacobs Beauty Brow Tamer Grooming Gel then fill and extend with a combination of Marc Jacobs Beauty Brow Wow Longwear Defining Eyebrow Pencil in Taupe 2 and Ashbrown 4.

Eye

Apply a subtle wash of Marc Jacobs Beauty Twinkle Pop Stick Eyeshadow in Volver 402 — a peach champagne shimmer shade — across the eyelid and follow by gently contouring through the socket using the medium tone shadows from the Marc Jacobs Beauty Style Eye Con no 7 plush eyeshadow palette in the Lolita 206. Using Marc Jacobs Beauty Magic Marc’er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Blacquer, start on the inner corner of the eye and increase the width of liner as you extend toward the outer corner, finishing with a feline flick. For eyes that have a polished yet understated feel, place lashes along the entire upper lashline before building up lash density with Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara on the top and bottom lashes.

Photos: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lips

Start by filling in the lip with Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Liquid Lip Crème in Slow Burn 458, a creamy nude rose, and Fawn Over Me 452, a peach nude, working from the middle of the mouth. Create the desired shaped using a lip brush and then blot off the excess before tidying edges using lipliner and reapplying another slick of color.

Hair

Prep towel-dried hair with Color Wow Coconut Cocktail Bionic Tonic to give hair shine and create a red carpet finished and polished look. Dry hair with the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer to give it a super polished finish. The Color Wow Cocktail was heat activated with the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer to deliver great shine. Once dry, backcomb the hair at the roots to give volume. Next, wrap the hair into two French twists that meet in the middle (back). Use fingers to texturize the sections (using a toothbrush to brush baby hairs) to soften the look.