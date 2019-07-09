View 7 pics | Fashion

Sofia Vergara packed the ultimate summer vacation wardrobe and it's hot, hot, hot

...
Sofia Vergara packed the ultimate summer vacation wardrobe and it's hot, hot, hot
Sofia Vergara packed the ultimate summer vacation wardrobe and it's hot, hot, hot

For the past week, we’ve been fawning over Sofia Vergara's dreamy vacation in Italy. The gorgeous Colombiana currently finds herself vacationing with her husband Joe Manganiello, and while the hot couple has been enjoying the Italian lifestyle, the 46-year-old star has been documenting her fabulous wardrobe. Besides the beautiful setting, Sofia shows she packed the ultimate summer vacation wardrobe.

From fun printed numbers, to ultra-feminine two-piece sets to a sexy animal print one-piece, scroll through Sofia’s style diary to see how the Latina beauty is winning at the summer fashion game.

 

Vacay-ready

Sofia kicked off her summer travels with a pretty floral sundress. Thanks to its timeless silhouette, the slinky number serves up major versatility making it an exceptional choice for a romantic date night, a classy dinner or casual sightseeing.

Sofia Vergara fashion
© sofiavergara

Sofia Vergara fashion

Balanced style

Here Sofia makes a case for tube tops – a signature piece from ‘90s fashion. We love how she teamed the simple strapless piece with a patterned midi skirt. Together they make for the perfect balanced look.

MORE: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello heat up Italy during anniversary vacation – all the pics

Sofia Vergara fashion
© sofiavergara

Sofia Vergara fashion

Neutrals for the win

How cute is this look! There’s nothing like a wrap maxi skirt and matching bralette top to score major style points while on vacation. Sofia kept her outfit’s neutral theme on display with a beige Chanel crossbody and tall tan espadrilles.

Sofia Vergara fashion
© sofiavergara

Sofia Vergara fashion

Colombia in the house

The mother-of-one looked absolutely stunning in a tiered printed gown by Johanna Ortiz, a celeb-favorite designer who hails from Sofia’s native Colombia. The floor-length piece not only flatters Sofia’s flawless figure but also captures her country’s lively essence.

MORE: Sofia Vergara launches revolutionary underwear line with comfort shape

Sofia Vergara fashion
© sofiavergara

Sofia Vergara fashion

Well-suited

Ahead of her 47th birthday (July 10) Sofia shows of her covetable curves in a sexy one-piece swimsuit. Clearly, the Modern Family star hasn’t aged one single bit!

Sofia Vergara fashion
© sofiavergara

Sofia Vergara fashion

Crisp summer mornings look

The setting isn’t the only captivating element in this photo. Sofia’s pristine eyelet dress is on par with the breathtaking view from her balcony. It’s no wonder the Sofia Jeans founder didn’t hesitate to capture the moment and her romantic outfit at once.

Sofia Vergara fashion
© sofiavergara

Sofia Vergara fashion

Ultimate pairing

The businesswoman spent “another vacation morning” looking fabulous in a statement two-piece featuring a maxi skirt with tasseled hem and matching crop top. Of course, Sofia pulls off the sexy look like no other!

