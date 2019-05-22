Sofia Vergara wants every woman to look and feel good when it comes to dressing up. And now she's offering the perfect solution with her latest underwear line Comfort Shape. The shapewear collection is the newest addition to her already successful intimates collection EBY, and promises support without "distorting or suffocating" a woman's body. In other words, it's the perfect underwear for any occasion, whether you're wearing a lose outfit or a body-hugging dress.

Sofia Vergara launched Comfort shape, an underwear line promises support without "distorting or suffocating" a woman's body Photo: @sofiavergara

Together with co-founder (and fellow Colombian) Renata Black, the Modern Family actress created the ultimate shaper after nine months of testing thirty different versions. "With Comfort Shape, the name says it all," Sofia said. "It is comfortable, but still offers the shape and support dynamic women need.”

The 46-year-old actress was thrilled to introduce a new option for women of all sizes. "We've heard from so many women that they want to be shaped and supported, but also feel comfortable. So we listened." You can choose from two options: The thong, available in sizes XS -XL, or the brief, which comes in sizes 1X -4X. Both are priced at $32 and comes in nude colors.

"It is comfortable, but still offers the shape and support dynamic women need,” says Sofia Photo: Courtesy of EBY

Another key element to this shapewear product is that it helps struggling working women around the world. Ten percent of the proceeds go to the Seven Bar Foundation, a non-profit that helps empower women out of poverty and into business via microfinance.

"When I found [Renata] and the company, it was perfect because it was not just for me to make money, but it was also to be part of a beautiful cause,” Sofia told People. “We’re trying to empower women all over the world. [The women we’ve helped] each have a very interesting and very heartbreaking story, and it’s great that we’ve been able to give them a little push in their time of need.”To shop the revolutionizing shapewear line, head to their website.