Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello heat up Italy during anniversary vacation – all the pics

View Galleries
-
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello celebrate a sandy Christmas in the Bahamas
Sofia Vergara takes the holidays very seriously. The 46-year-old actress has already proven that her winter wear style is flawless, her Christmas tree...
-
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spent time in Paris as A-list guest reveals major wedding detail
If you’re wondering when Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are tying the knot, Dr. Phil has you covered. Over the weekend, the talk show host may have...
-
This picture had Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod fans freaking out - so what does it mean?
Make a wish and pucker up...save the date! That’s what Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez did for their latest snap. The Money singer and the MLB...
-
Kim Kardashian celebrates five year anniversary with Kanye West with sweet photos
Kim Kardashian is sharing some special pictures from a very special day. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her husband Kanye West marked...
-
Sofia Vergara throws the ultimate Game of Thrones themed party