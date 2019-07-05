View 7 pics | Lifestyle

...
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello heat up Italy during anniversary vacation – all the pics
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are living La Dolce Vida on their latest vacation. This year’s, summer getaway is in celebration of their five-year anniversary. While the couple has only been married since 2015, the moment they made their love official is still all the reason to jet away on a romantic vacation.

The duo are #goals as they take their love all around Italy. From sitting on top of beautiful sites to eating delicious foods – even smelling them – Sofia and Joe’s time away is picture perfect. Scroll through to see more pictures (and get more envy) from their picturesque vacay.

 

#Vibes

What better way to celebrate a special moment in your relationship? Sofia and Joe were goals in their first picture from vacation. 

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello in Italy

Sweet views

Sofia was surrounded by a few of her favorite things, her husband and sweets. Celebrating the occasion, the actress captioned the moment "Asi si es!" 

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello elevator selfie

Photobomb

Never shy in front of the camera, the 45-year-old snuck in a mirror selfie. Joe on the other hand, used the chance to catch the elevator. 

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello smells lemons

When life hands you lemons

...you smell them. The Magic Mike actor took a moment to enjoy the fresh fruit during dinner with his wife. 

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello picture

The look of love

Sofia got a little sentimental during a photo op with her leading man. "My favorite place with my favorite person," she captioned this sweet picture.

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello picture perfect

Picture perfect

One of the most beautiful couples posed in front of the most beautiful views. The pair spent the Fourth of July celebrating the beauty that is "everywhere." 

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello

That's Amore!

Sofia and Joe stepped behind the camera to capture each other in their element and showed off their photography skills. 

