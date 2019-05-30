Florals, color-block and more! See what stylish royals rocked this week

Royal fashionistas gave a stylish farewell to the month of May with a slew of chic and covetable outfits. This week, Queen Maxima rocked a parade of amazing looks, but two of our favorites also happened to be her boldest. On a much lighter note, Queen Letizia was her usual stylish self as one day she rocked a dark denim midi skirt, and another day she rocked a pair of airy culottes. Princess Charlene of Monaco turned heads in a color-block ensemble, and Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice both attended their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth’s elegant garden party. Scroll through the gallery to see these and more of their fashionable looks!
Queen Maxima
Queen Maxima scored major style points in this bronze statement outfit! The Dutch royal opted for a shimmery one-shoulder top featuring a massive ruffle embellishment and thin gold belt. The 48-year-old finished her monochrome look with dark brown trousers and metallic pumps.