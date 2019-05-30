View 7 pics | Fashion

Florals, color-block and more! See what stylish royals rocked this week

...
Florals, color-block and more! See what stylish royals rocked this week
You're reading

Florals, color-block and more! See what stylish royals rocked this week

1/7
What do Millie Bobby Brown from 'Stranger Things' and Queen Letizia of Spain have in common?
Next

What do Millie Bobby Brown from 'Stranger Things' and Queen Letizia of Spain have in common?
queen-maxima-bronze
© Grosby Group

queen-maxima-bronze

Royal fashionistas gave a stylish farewell to the month of May with a slew of chic and covetable outfits. This week, Queen Maxima rocked a parade of amazing looks, but two of our favorites also happened to be her boldest. On a much lighter note, Queen Letizia was her usual stylish self as one day she rocked a dark denim midi skirt, and another day she rocked a pair of airy culottes. Princess Charlene of Monaco turned heads in a color-block ensemble, and Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice both attended their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth’s elegant garden party. Scroll through the gallery to see these and more of their fashionable looks!

 

Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima scored major style points in this bronze statement outfit! The Dutch royal opted for a shimmery one-shoulder top featuring a massive ruffle embellishment and thin gold belt. The 48-year-old finished her monochrome look with dark brown trousers and metallic pumps.

queen-maxima-green-outfit
© Getty Images

queen-maxima-green-outfit

The bolder the better

What a look! Maxima stepped out to another royal engagement to which she rocked an elegant two-piece set in a bold yet stellar shade of green. The ever so stylish royal brought perfect balance with a pair of neutral block heels (did you spot the cute bow?) and matching hat. 

Princess Charlene
© Getty Images

Princess Charlene

Princess Charlene

How cool is she? The Monaco royal gave a lesson on color-block dressing while donning a sleek asymmetrical blouse and ultra-cool neon trousers. Although her outfit is quite eye-catching, Princess Charlene remained royally elegant. 

MORE: Charlotte Casiraghi lends her sister Alexandra of Hanover a dress she wore 14 years ago

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia

The Spanish monarch was a stunner at the La Caixa scholarship awards in Madrid. Letizia reached for a pair of pristine cropped trousers and multicolor sleeveless jacket which brought a refined touch to her ensemble. We loved how she paired the look with pointed lucite heels!

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

Denim forever

The mom-of-two has proven to be a loyal fan of dark denim, and this stylish spring look was no exception. For the opening of Madrid Book Fair, Letizia rocked a dark blue midi skirt and a sleeveless top and paired it with super cute baby blue strappy heels. Winner!

Princess Eugenie
© Getty Images

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie looked lovely at her gradmother's garden party. The 29-year-old was royally elegant in a nude midi dress by Sandro featuring a delicate pleated skirt and crossover top. She paired the chic ensemble with a matching hat, box clutch and silver heels. 

MORE: Kate Middleton is in full-bloom with her latest look at the Chelsea Flower Show

Princess Beatrice
© Getty Images

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice

Princess Eugenie's older sister was in full bloom at the same gathering. Beatrice appeared at Buckingham Palace in a berry-colored floral frock featuring tiered ruffles and three-quarter sleeves by clothing label The Vampire's Wife. Prince Harry and Prince William's cousin completed the garden party look with a basket handbag by Zara and navy heels. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries