Kate Middleton is blooming! The Duchess of Cambridge appropriately dressed for the Chelsea Flower Show in a pretty floral dress by her go-to designer, Erdem on Monday, May 20. Prince William’s wife looked gorgeous in her second outfit that day following a casual #OOTD hours before. The mom-of-three, who’s been working with landscape architects Andrée Davis and Adam White to create the Back to Nature garden, opted for the Shebah Floral Cotton-Silk Gown ($3,311) which features moody blooms, three-quarter sleeves and dainty lace details.

Although her designer frock paired with the Superga sneakers from earlier would’ve received a five-star rating from the fashion crowd, Kate switched up her shoes for a pair of tan espadrille wedges that looked equally stylish. The Duchess kept with the floral theme and accessorized with a pair of pretty pearl earrings in the form of flowers. Catherine appeared lovely as she wore her glossy brunette locks half-up to expose her ladylike studs.

To celebrate her hard work and great accomplishment Kate was accompanied by her husband as well as other royals including – Queen Elizabeth, Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex, Princess Alexandra and more. The Queen and her daughter-in-law, Sophie also took on the garden party occasion and each wore floral-printed get-ups living within the green color spectrum.

Au contraire to her ultrafeminine ensemble, for the press day appearance at the flower show that morning, 37-year-old Kate rocked one of our favorite casual looks to date! The stylish royal looked effortlessly-chic in a pair of tan linen culottes from Massimo Dutti, a white button-up blouse by M.i.h Jeans and the pair of white sneakers mentioned above.

Just a day before, Duchess Kate slipped into a separate floral-inspired piece – a long-sleeve maxi dress from the cool-girl retailer, & Other Stories. But, before you go looking for the allover floral maxi, know that like almost everything Kate wears, the ruffled number ($100) is already sold out.