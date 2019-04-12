Sofia Carson shares exclusive photos from her big night being honored by the Los Angeles Ballet

On April 12, former HOLA! USA cover star Sofia Carson was honored at the 2019 Los Angeles Ballet Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel with the Los Angeles Ballet Ambassador Award, which praises stars who have a passion for the arts and giving back.
The 26-year-old actress, who is now starring in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, just celebrated her birthday by partnering with UNICEF and asking for donations instead of gifts. "I would love for all of us to come together and donate whatever we can. Anything makes a difference towards the education and empowerment of women around the world," she told HOLA! USA.
Besides her star power and charity work, Sofia also has an incredible sense of style. In the past, she's dazzled on red carpets, swanky soirées and Paris Fashion Week.
For this week's event, Sofia once again looked drop dead gorgeous. And she is sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes images of prepping for such a prestigious night on the town.
Scroll through for all the glitz and glamour of Sofia's special night.