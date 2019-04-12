View 9 pics | Fashion

Sofia Carson shares exclusive photos from her big night being honored by the Los Angeles Ballet

...
Sofia Carson shares exclusive photos from her big night being honored by the Los Angeles Ballet
You're reading

Sofia Carson shares exclusive photos from her big night being honored by the Los Angeles Ballet

1/9
Here's how you can achieve Emily Ratajkowski's sexy silky party attire... for less!
Next

Here's how you can achieve Emily Ratajkowski's sexy silky party attire... for less!
Sofia Carson jewelry
© Chris Shelley

Sofia Carson jewelry

On April 12, former HOLA! USA cover star Sofia Carson was honored at the 2019 Los Angeles Ballet Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel with the Los Angeles Ballet Ambassador Award, which praises stars who have a passion for the arts and giving back. 

 

The 26-year-old actress, who is now starring in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, just celebrated her birthday by partnering with UNICEF and asking for donations instead of gifts. "I would love for all of us to come together and donate whatever we can. Anything makes a difference towards the education and empowerment of women around the world," she told HOLA! USA.

 

Besides her star power and charity work, Sofia also has an incredible sense of style. In the past, she's dazzled on red carpets, swanky soirées and Paris Fashion Week.

 

For this week's event, Sofia once again looked drop dead gorgeous. And she is sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes images of prepping for such a prestigious night on the town.

 

Scroll through for all the glitz and glamour of Sofia's special night.

 

Sofia Carson getting ready
© Chris Shelley

Sofia Carson getting ready

An angel among us couldn't be truer than seeing Sofia in her satin robe ahead of putting her dress on. The brunette beauty had her hair styled sleekly by Caile Noble.

 

Sofia Carson LA Ballet
© Chris Shelley

Sofia Carson LA Ballet

The Descendants 3 star gave a teaser of her Giambattista Valli Haute Couture S/S 19 dress while getting ready in her hotel room.

 

Sofia Carson glam
© Chris Shelley

Sofia Carson glam

Before heading to the awards gala, Sofia had one final touch up from makeup artist Karan Mitchell before heading out into the night.

 

sofia-carson-ballet-balcony

sofia-carson-ballet-balcony

The Giambattista Valli dress was perfectly Sofia: a combination of playful yet elegant — and can we discuss that train!

Sofia Carson
© Getty Images

Sofia Carson

Sofia had the time of her life at the gala and was a true vision on the red carpet. Her stylist Nicolas Bru matched her red dress perfectly to her Jimmy Choo pumps.

 

Sofia Carson
© Getty Images

Sofia Carson

Sofia wore minimal accessories, but she did opt for stunning diamond earrings from Harry Kotlar.

 

Sofia Carson, Kenny Ortega
© Chris Shelley

Sofia Carson, Kenny Ortega

Sofia was presented her award from famed choreographer Kenny Ortega. After the evening he wrote on Instagram: “I had the delightful privilege on behalf of the @losangelesballet of presenting the talented and beautiful @sofiacarson with their 2019 Ambassador Award. Sofia received the Award this evening for her Philanthropic Contributions to the Ballets Arts Educations Programs – Power of Performance “POP” and A Chance to Dance which scholarships underprivileged girls and young women with dance classes. Brava Sofia Congratulations to you and your incredible family. You are an inspiration to girls and young women all over the world! I’m so proud of you!” 

 

Sofia Carson, Los Angeles Ballet Gala
© Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging

Sofia Carson, Los Angeles Ballet Gala

Sofia, who is always using her reach and voice for good, recapped her night with HOLA! USA. “Last night was nothing short of pure magic. To the Los Angeles Ballet, I am deeply moved and immensely grateful for this honor. I don’t remember a moment in my life when I wasn’t madly in love with dance. Thank you for giving the gift of dance to those who otherwise would not be able to receive this precious gift. I am so happy to be a part of your mission, in any way that I can...."

 

The philanthropist added, "Martha Graham once said that 'Dance is the hidden language of the soul.' Thank you for letting me share a part of my soul with all of you....”

 

Reporting by Alisandra Puliti

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries